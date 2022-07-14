Coffee County volleyball, softball, and basketball will all run youth camps in July.
Hosted by the coaches and players of CCCHS Lady Raider volleyball from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3rd grade through 8th grade students will hone in on their volleyball skills at the Coffee County Central High School gymnasium.
As a fundraiser for the volleyball team, the cost of the volleyball skills camp is $40 per participant. A 50 percent discount will be available for all CCMS and WMS volleyball players. Registration can be done online at https://forms.gle/JCpq4Q6p3AsSqMAi8
Similarly, CCCHS softball will host a youth camp July 25 and 26. Both days start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 12:20 p.m. Kids 4-years-old to 8th grade are invited to attend at Terry Floyd Field.
The softball camp is split in two. July 25 is a defensive camp, and July 26 is a hitting camp. The cost per individual day is $30, but the cost for both days is bundled at $50. Registration for the softball camp will begin at 8:45 each morning or can be done online at https://forms.gle/nL2ZyfNq1SXCNDgP7
For boys and girls Kindergarten to 8th grade, basketball camp is also an option. The camp will be hosted by both Coach Cope and Coach Taylor at the CCCHS gym on July 20 and 21. The camp hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. each day.
The camp cost $40 per camper with a $10 discount for siblings and previous campers. All kids that attend the camp will receive a free tee shirt. Registration and payment happen at the door July 20.
“[Camp] helps kids at all different skill levels,” says 6th grader and previous camper Trey Sullivan, “I enjoy learning the drills and having fun with my friends.”
But it’s not only the kids that love the camp. CCCHS volleyball senior Abby Clark says, “I love working with little kids and showing them the skills I wish I was taught at such a young age. I'm so glad that Coach T offers this camp because it’s shaping the Lady Raider’s future as well!”
Another CCCHS volleyball senior Camry Moss says, “I’m looking forward to seeing the young kids in Manchester get the chance to learn the game. There aren’t many opportunities for kids to play volleyball in Coffee County, so hosting this camp gives girls a chance to play and learn.”
Moss continues, “My favorite part of camp every year is creating friendships with the younger girls. When I was their age I always looked up to highschoolers, and now that I’m a senior it’s kind of a full-circle moment. It gives me the chance to set a good example as a Lady Raider.”