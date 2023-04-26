Over the past week, Coffee County Track and Field visited two meets at Blackman on Tuesday, April 18 and at Webb on Friday, April 21.
At Blackman, Fletcher Barnard won the 1600 Meter Run with 4:50.19. In the 110 Meter Hurdles, Cole Fowler managed fifth place with 19.86.
In the High Jump, Tyler Martin took first with 5-10.00. In the Shot Put, Ja’von Simmons finished fifth at 42-07.50.
In the Boys Discus, Xavier Randolph got first with 151-04.00. Randolph also won the Shot Put with 46-01.50. In this contest, Randolph broke the school record for both the Shot Put and the Boys Discus.
In the Girls 800 Meter, Kailee Rossman ran 2:40.60 winning first. She also took first in the 1600 Meter Run at 5:44.33.
In the 100 Meter Hurdles, Zoe Oliver placed second with 19.43. Jalyn Case landed second in the High Jump with 4-08.00. In the Long Jump, Gracie Campbell took fifth with 13-09.00.
Bethany Lambert took first in the Triple Jump with 29-06.50.
Later on, Coffee attended the Webb Fleet Feet Invitational on Friday, April 21.
At Webb, Barnard placed first in the 1600 Meter Run with 4:38.47. He also took first in the 3200 Meter with a time of 9:59.91.
Cole Fowler took fifth in the 110 Meter Hurdle with 19.61. Travis and Tyler Matin placed second and third in the High Jump. Tyler Martin with 5-10.00 and Travis Martin with 5-06.00. Presley Rooker managed second in the Pole Vault with 8-06.00.
In the Boys Discus, Xavier Randolph took second with 128-02.00. In the Shot Put, he managed first with 45-07.00. Ja’von Simmons followed at second with 40-11.00.
Kailee Rossman took third in the 1600 Meter with 5:46.17. Rossman ran 12:11.14 in the 3200 Meter Run breaking the school record.
In the Girls High Jump, Morgan Spears placed second at 4-10.00. Gracie Campbell took fourth in the Long Jump with 13-01.50. Bethany Lambert finished 29-00.00 in the Triple Jump and was awarded third place.
