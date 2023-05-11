Coffee County Track sees qualifiers at sub-sectionals

4 SPORTS track.JPG

Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County.  To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.

At Franklin Co., Travis Martin qualified in fourth place in the Boys 200 Meter finishing 24.12.

