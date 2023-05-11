Coffee County Track sees qualifiers at sub-sectionals

Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County. To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.
At Franklin Co., Travis Martin qualified in fourth place in the Boys 200 Meter finishing 24.12.
Fletcher Barnard placed first in the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter. In the 1600, Barnard ran a 4:37.53. Barnard finished 10:23.18 in the 3200.
Ismael Salazar and Holden Shew also managed a qualifying spots in the 3200. Salazar punched in third with 11:54.35 while Shew finished just behind in fourth at 11:55.80.
In the Boys High Jump, Tyler Martin placed third at 5—08.00. Zander Gomez took third in the Long Jump at 18-03.00.
Xavier Randolph took first in both in the Boys Discus and Boys Shot Put. In the Discus, Randolph managed 150-05.50. He finished with 47-05.75 in the Shot Put. Ja’von Simmons also holds a qualifying spot in the Shot Put right behind Randolph in second with 41-03.00.
Taylor Anthony took second place in the Girls 400 Meter. In the 800 Meter, Kailee Rossman managed third place with 2:39.16.
Rossman continued to qualify in the 1600 and the 3200 Meter. She placed first with 5:46.16 in the 1600 Meter. She took second in the 3200 Meter at 12:28.79. Bailey Kitts fell in right behind Rossman in third at 13:24.72.
Morgan Spears placed fourth in the Girls High Jump at 4-10.00. In the Girls Discus, Autumn Stover placed fourth at 80-07.00.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.
Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.
The Raiderette Dance Team Coach Ashlyn Lee has had a dream for well over a year- a showcase for her team and other community performers. Now, Lee has planned her event for March 11 in conjunction with Duck River Dance, Hickerson Elementary Cheerleading, Nikolas Dunavant & Sarah Turner, N…