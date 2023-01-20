On Friday, Jan. 20, the Coffee County Raiders won over the Franklin County Rebels 60-48.
Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Coffee County traveled to Franklin County for a district game. The Lady Raiders won over Franklin County 62-23.
Westwood Middle School spent the week of Jan. 9-14 competing in the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament against Forrest, Cascade. Thurman Francis, Eagleville, Community and Liberty. All games were held at Community Middle School.
Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29.
From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.
The CCMS Raiders fell to both Rockvale and Community across the first week in January. The team traveled to Rockvale on January 3rd followed by visiting Warren County on January 5th.
On Tuesday January 3rd, Coffee County Wrestling faced off against Cascade and Page. While winning over Cascade 39-27, Coffee ultimately fell to Page 60-18.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Lady Raiders traveled to Lincoln County for non-district play. Coffee County was originally scheduled to host Cane Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather.
The CCCHS Raiderette Dance Team is to host their annual Jr Dance Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to perform at the Lady Raiders Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
A Tullahoma man rand in the new year by leading Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit and eventually drawing a firearm on law enforcement.
