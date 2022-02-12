The Coffee County High School wrestling team met with ten other schools Feb. 12 in the Region 4 AA Tournament.
It was a battle of the bracket as match for match the highly athletic wrestlers inched closer to the top spots of the weight classes to make it to Sub-State.
The team made it to third place, an unprecedented accomplishment as this was the team's first ever placement.
Gavin Prater helped assist in coaching during this meeting as a prior injury prevented him from competing.
From the team, five individuals paved their way to Sub-State.
Look forward to the full story in next Wednesday's edition of the Manchester Times.