On Tuesday January 3rd, Coffee County Wrestling faced off against Cascade and Page. While winning over Cascade 39-27, Coffee ultimately fell to Page 60-18.
Coffee dominated over Cascade with points from Devon Marshall (CC) over Bryson Redd (CSC) (Fall 0:54), Jeremiah Wardell (CC) over Trenton Giel (CSC) (Fall 0:28), Austin Green (CC) over Dominic Sanchez (CSC) (Fall 1:57), Tommy Miller (CC) over Christian Casey (CSC) for three points, and Blayne Myers (CC) over Mason Crowder (Fall 0:28). Other contributing Raiders include Zachary Warrick and Jacob Barlow.
In extra matches, Ryan James (CC) over James Jennings (CSC), Jordan Spry (CC) over Bob Cook (CSC) (Fall 0:51), and Kolby McCormick (CC) over Houston Kologinezak (CSC) (Fall 1:09) all for no points.
Facing Page, Jeremiah Wardell (CC) won over Allen Brown (PG) (Fall 0:55), Jacob Barlow (CC) over Josh Ward (PG) for three points, Ian Walker (CC) over Brady Garland (PG) (Fall 0:42), and Blayne Myers (CC) over Ronan O’Connell (PG) for three points. Coffee fell 60-18 to Page after winning over Cascade 39-27.
Following their match Tuesday, the CCCHS Wrestling Team continued on to participate in the Red Hawk Rampage. Tournament results found below:
[120] Devon Marshall (9-12) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 9-12 won by fall over Wyatt Smith (Franklin) 0-2 (Fall 1:58) Quarterfinal - Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 9-12 won by fall over Jage Chaiping (Shelbyville Central) 1-2 (Fall 0:59) Semifinal - Trenton Houston (Cookeville) 20-0 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 9-12 (Fall 0:24) Cons. Semi - Sumner Boyd (Cheatham Co. Central) 5-1 won by fall over Devon Marshall (Coffee County) 9-12 (Fall 4:46)
[126] Sean Sanders (0-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Thomas Brown (Page) 24-5 won by fall over Sean Sanders (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:43) Cons. Round 1 - James Tucker (Hopkinsville) 1-2 won by fall over Sean Sanders (Coffee County) 0-4 (Fall 0:00)
[132] Jeremiah Wardell (21-3) placed 1st and scored 29.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 21-3 won by fall over Danny McLean (Blackman) 9-10 (Fall 1:52) Champ. Round 2 - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 21-3 won by fall over Cannon Drake (Page) 18-10 (Fall 1:21) Quarterfinal - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 21-3 won by decision over Caiden Mears (Tullahoma) 14-7 (Dec 5-3) Semifinal - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 21-3 won by decision over Jacob Pennington (Eagleville) 18-2 (Dec 4-2) 1st Place Match - Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 21-3 won by tech fall over Adan Alvarez (Cheatham Co. Central) 17-3 (TF-1.5 4:29 (20-5))
[138] Bradley Dahmer (2-2) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Brody McLemore (Eagleville) 16-1 won by fall over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) 2-2 (Fall 0:44) Cons. Round 2 - Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) 2-2 won by decision over Alex Chapman (Ravenwood) 8-5 (Dec 6-4) Cons. Round 3 - Joshua Sherman (Munford) 17-7 won by fall over Bradley Dahmer (Coffee County) 2-2 (Fall 1:34)
[145] Asher Centeno (1-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Cody Agnell (Tullahoma) 20-6 won by fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-16 (Fall 1:45) Cons. Round 1 - Raul Manus (Warren Co.) 14-17 won by fall over Asher Centeno (Coffee County) 1-16 (Fall 0:42)
[152] Tommy Miller (2-3) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Miller (Coffee County) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Diego Medncillo (Lavergne) 2-2 won by fall over Tommy Miller (Coffee County) 2-3 (Fall 1:58) Cons. Round 2 - Tommy Miller (Coffee County) 2-3 won by decision over Luis Suarez Garcia (Smyrna) 6-8 (Dec 2-0) Cons. Round 3 - Olvin Padilla (Stewarts Creek) 8-12 won by fall over Tommy Miller (Coffee County) 2-3 (Fall 0:25)
[160] Jacob Barlow (23-0) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 23-0 won by fall over Xavion Wallace (Hopkinsville) 11-9 (Fall 1:27) Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 23-0 won by fall over Lucky Serrano (Munford) 15-6 (Fall 0:20) Quarterfinal - Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 23-0 won by fall over Kadyen Abel (Blackman) 18-9 (Fall 1:09) Semifinal - Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 23-0 won by fall over Cole Darnell (Eagleville) 18-3 (Fall 1:11) 1st Place Match - Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 23-0 won by decision over Josh Ward (Page) 24-7 (Dec 10-7)
[170] Zachary Warrick (9-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Connor West (Page) 9-4 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 9-10 (Fall 1:17) Cons. Round 2 - Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 9-10 won by fall over Shiesty Purefide (Shelbyville Central) 0-2 (Fall 3:00) Cons. Round 3 - Nathaniel Breeding (Rockvale) 10-4 won by fall over Zachary Warrick (Coffee County) 9-10 (Fall 0:57)
[182] Kendall James (8-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Kendall James (Coffee County) 8-12 received a bye () (Bye) Champ. Round 2 - Hayden Dowell (Cascade) 27-7 won by fall over Kendall James (Coffee County) 8-12 (Fall 1:05) Cons. Round 2 - Kendall James (Coffee County) 8-12 won by fall over Emmaneal Gilmore (Montgomery Central) 10-14 (Fall 4:17) Cons. Round 3 - Kendall James (Coffee County) 8-12 won by forfeit over Philopater Iskandar (Ravenwood) 1-2 (For.) Consolation 1st - Ethan Steele (Cheatham Co. Central) 10-9 won by decision over Kendall James (Coffee County) 8-12 (Dec 9-7)
[195] Ian Walker (17-7) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 won by fall over Jose Cordova (Smyrna) 7-6 (Fall 4:20) Quarterfinal - Isaac Chapa (Cascade) 30-5 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 (Dec 4-1) Cons. Round 2 - Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 won by fall over Hudson Palk (Cookeville) 3-7 (Fall 2:27) Cons. Round 3 - Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 won by fall over Xavier Pupplo (Montgomery Central) 15-15 (Fall 2:03) Cons. Semi - Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 won by fall over Nathan Weinrauch (Rockvale) 4-8 (Fall 1:46) 3rd Place Match - PJ Truax (Warren Co.) 20-10 and Ian Walker (Coffee County) 17-7 (DFF)
[220] Kaleb Dodson (4-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) 4-5 won by fall over Jordan Duerson (Hopkinsville) 0-2 (Fall 1:50) Champ. Round 2 - Tyler Hanner (Munford) 19-5 won by fall over Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) 4-5 (Fall 0:46) Cons. Round 2 - Logan Webb (Montgomery Central) 9-18 won by fall over Kaleb Dodson (Coffee County) 4-5 (Fall 2:49)