Coffee County Cross Country hosted their second annual Coffee County Invitational on September 5th, 2023. The high school boys placed fourth in the men’s category with 138 points while the girls placed second with 53 points.
Cayden Miller ran 18:25.00 at this home meet and placed seventh. Ismael Salazar finished with a time of 20:20.00 behind Miller.
Kailee Rossman came in third place in the girls race. Rossman pushed through her race, breaking her personal record (PR) with a time of 20:31.00. Just behind Rossman was Bailey Kitts in sixth also besting her PR with an improved time of 22:23.00.
Kaydan Morris from Coffee County Middle ran 14:42.00 in the boys 2-mile run. Behind Morris fell Ryan Melson and Luke Lowe with times of 15:31.00 and 15:35.00.
In the girls’ middle school race, Anna Prince placed eighth with a time of 16:01.00. Lily Anderson followed, finishing 18:15.00.
Westwood Middle made an appearance at this meet. Natalio Moreno-Rivera placed fourth with a time of 13:12.00 while John Moreno Martinez came in sixth at 13:34.00.
In the girls’ race, Sakura Miller ran 16:27.00 placing tenth while the other WMS Lady Rocket runner Elizabeth Church finished with a time of 24:02.00.
Lady Raider Volleyball faced off against Lincoln Co. and Larence Co. falling to both. On Aug. 22, Coffee fell to Lawrence 0-3. Following, the Lady Raiders lost to Licoln on Aug. 24 with another score of 0-3.
This article is a final part of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times looked back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s …