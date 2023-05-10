Coffee County Middle School won over Harris 6-2 in the District Championship on Thursday, May 4.
The Raiders scored their six early in the 2nd and 4th. Harris could not get on the board until the 5th.
Coffee County Middle School won over Harris 6-2 in the District Championship on Thursday, May 4.
The Raiders scored their six early in the 2nd and 4th. Harris could not get on the board until the 5th.
August Lynch went 2-3 with two RBI while Jaxon Pruitt went 1-4 with one RBI.
Boone Floyd struck out six batters while Audie Nicoll struck out two.
The Red Raiders will host the first round of the sectional tournament on Wednesday, May 10.
Coffee County Middle School won over Harris 6-2 in the District Championship on Thursday, May 4.
Westwood Middle School ended its soccer season by winning the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference (CTSC) Championship.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.
Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.
Finish Crethan Hansert Tournament with 1-2 record
Over the past week, Coffee County Track and Field visited two meets at Blackman on Tuesday, April 18 and at Webb on Friday, April 21.
Coffee County Junior Blayne Myers has been named to the 2022-2023 TSWA Wrestling All State Team at 285 lbs.
The Nashville Predators unveiled an 11-foot statute outside Bridgestone Arena March 25 to honor legendary player Pekka Rinne.
The Raiderette Dance Team Coach Ashlyn Lee has had a dream for well over a year- a showcase for her team and other community performers. Now, Lee has planned her event for March 11 in conjunction with Duck River Dance, Hickerson Elementary Cheerleading, Nikolas Dunavant & Sarah Turner, N…
The TSSAA Wrestling Championship was held over the past weekend. Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow each placed at the State Tournament.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.