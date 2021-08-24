This Friday marks the return of one of the most storied high school football rivalries in the state, as the 96th Coffee Pot rivalry game will be played between Coffee County Central and cross-county rival Tullahoma. The rivalry has received national coverage multiple times in its history.
A rivalry dating back to the 1920s, Coffee County Central Red Raiders vs Tullahoma Wildcats brings the cities of Manchester and Tullahoma together to cheer for county supremacy on the gridiron. “I’ve spent half of my life either getting ready for a ball game or headed to a ball game” says Pete Jackson, known locally as an authority and historian of Red Raider football, “The coffee pot idea started to keep from having to replace the goalposts being torn down every year after the game. If you ask someone locally who won the Super Bowl last year most might not know, but if you ask them who won the Coffee Pot they’ll know.” The Red Raiders are looking for their first win in the rivalry since 2016.
The Red Raiders are looking to build off a solid week one showing after defeating Franklin County 21-14. The team was led offensively by workhorse running back Konor Heaton. Heaton carried the ball 33 times for 137 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Connor Shemwell ran the Coffee County offense with 2 touchdowns and 136 yards through the air completing 62% of his pass attempts. Senior Kelby Walker contributed with a touchdown, 84 yards receiving and 31 yards in the return game.
Not to be outdone, a young Red Raiders defense showed lots of promise with 3 interceptions: 1 each from juniors Ian Weldon and Kendall James and 1 from freshman Cole Pippenger. Tristan Galey led the team with 9 tackles while contributing a sack.
The Red Raiders defense will be looking to slow down Wildcats senior running back KeiShawn Cummings, who is coming off a big first week against Shelbyville Central. Cummings ran for 139 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 7 carries.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. this Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester. Tickets can be purchased locally at the Coffee County Central High School main office at 100 Red Raider Dr. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Digitally you can purchase tickets at www.gofan.co for $7 general admission or $5 for a student ticket.