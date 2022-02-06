The Lady Raiders defeated both Warren County and Rockvale this past weekend, in two close games.
Friday’s meeting in Warren County was tightly contested with the Lady Raiders winning with a final score of 48-45.
Jaylie Ruehling, Olivia Vinson, and Chloe Gannon set the path to victory in this matchup.
The Rockvale game was also very tight, yet again, the Lady Raiders proved victorious with a final score of 43-40. This game further proved that the Lady Raiders are serious.
Ruehling and Gannon stole the show for this bout as the highest scorers too.
