Football Frenzy: Teams prepare for the season

Friday night lights at Carden-Jarrell Field are quickly approaching with the season opening in less than a month. But around here, the football fever is strong for everyone in Coffee County and Manchester City all week long.
Coffee County Middle School
The CCMS Raiders kick off their season against West Wilson on Aug. 3 at home. The game time is set for 6:30 p.m. One week later the team will travel to Walter J Baird on Aug. 10 before heading over to Warren Co. on Aug. 15.
The team will return home on Aug. 22 against Lewisburg at 6:30.
Westwood Middle School
WMS hosted their annual Blue and White Game fundraiser on Thursday, July 27 at 6. But, the Rockets football team aren’t the only ones gearing up for the season.
Back in late June, the Westwood Cheerleading squad attended Universal Cheer Association (UCA) Camp. The team walked away with 1st Place Camp Routine, Superior Team award, two Pin-it-Forwards, two All Americans and much more.
The cheer squad also prepared for football season by debuting at the Blue and White Game. Afterwards, cheerleader Ansley was commended online by Coach Eaton for her consistent sharp motions and constant smile on her face.
Coffee County Central High School
The CCCHS Cheerleaders also attended UCA Camp in mid-July. The team brought home two gold ribbons, second in camp routine and seven All Americans.
The football team hosted their first pre-season scrimmage on Friday, July 28 against La Vergne. The team is looking to build on a 9-3 season that resulted in a home playoff win vs Stewarts Creek and a close loss in the second round to Blackman. The Raiders are set to travel to Marshall Co. on Aug. 4 before hosting Cookeville on Aug. 9 to end the pre-season.
On Aug. 18, the Raiders will travel to Franklin Co. to open the season at 7 p.m. The following week, on Aug. 25, the Tullahoma Wildcats will make their way to Carden-Jarrell to battle Coffee County in the annual Coffee Pot game.
