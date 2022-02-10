On Feb. 9, Hannah Richardson, a senior at Coffee County Central High School, signed with the University of Virginia at Wise.
The athlete received a scholarship for softball, and with pride, and a sense of accomplishment told all about her future plans with the university.
Richardson went on to mention that she has been playing softball for 10 or 11 years and started playing when she was six years old.
"I started off in rec ball, about how everyone does, and right as I turned eight, I started playing travel ball," Richardson said as she began speaking on the origins of her successful athletic journey.
The young athlete said she decided on the college for the location and the coaches. She says the coaches and the players of the team clicked with her instantly. She feels as though the location will feel a lot like home. "It'[s just the perfect little location. It's nestled up in the mountains."
Richardson plans to pursue a a degree in business administration with a psychology minor. She has no plans of stopping there, however, as she aspires to attend culinary school after college in hopes of opening her own restaurant.
"I feel like I am a team player and I am not jealous or selfish. I am a pitcher and those are few and far between right now. I can pretty much do anything. If they say 'jump,' I'll ask 'how high.'" These were Richardson's final thoughts on what she felt she was capable to bring to the team as a fresh athlete being brought in.