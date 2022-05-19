T-Ball: 

Posh Nails (20) vs Fast Pace (18)

Rose Hill (14) vs Manchester Tire and Brake (11)

8U:

Brandon Tax (3) vs GH Reed (15)

10U:

First Vision Bank (18) vs Ater Lawn (15)

12U:

Power's (9) vs Peoples Bank (10)

Al White (4) vs Bush Ins. (13)

