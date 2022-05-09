6U: 

Fast Pace (8) vs Hwy 280 (19)

8U:

Lion's Club (5) vs GH Reed (18)

Hillsboro Masonic (5) vs KOA (15)

Titan Materials (23) vs KK's (5)

Wix (26) vs Brandon Tax (1)

12U:

Bush Insurance (11) vs Al white (5)

Peoples Bank (17) vs Power's (16)

Tags

Recommended for you