Joseph Galindo signed to Milligan University on Thursday, May 18 to play soccer.
Like many, Galindo chose Milligan because of its beautiful campus, “Well I had a few offers so I went to each campus. I went to tour [Milligan] with my girlfriend and it was really really pretty.”
While he is still undeclared in his major, he shared his thoughts, “I still haven’t decided yet, but I’m leaning to major in film and video. It’s been really fun these past four years [at CCCHS] because that’s my [program of study]”
Of course, while at Milligan, Galindo will focus in on soccer. He tells about his passion, “My favorite thing about soccer… first of all it’s fun. It’s just something I’m passionate about. I guess making friends and the relationship we build. [Soccer] isn’t very simple, it’s complex. It needs some intelligence, so I just think it’s fun.”
While moving on Galindo will always remember the ups and downs with Coffee County. He reminisces on his favorite memory, “My junior year we had this trip to Cleveland and I roomed with my friend, that’s also going to Milligan, John Martinez. We had so much fun at the mall, winning games and the video game tournament we played all night.”
Coffee County Softball is officially on their way to the TSSAA Spring Fling. After a week of games, Lady Raiders faced off against Smyrna in a game that either sent them to State or ended their season.
Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County. To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.