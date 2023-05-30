Lady Raider Softball closes season at State

After an 11 game win streak, Lady Raider Softball made it to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament. The girl’s first game was on Tuesday, May 23 against Nolensville. When Coffee fell, they entered the alternate bracket with a game the following day. The Lady Raiders came out on the wrong side of a game against Farragut ending their season.
Tuesday, May 23 – Nolensville
At first, the game looked grim for both teams. For 12 consecutive batters, an out was collected. In the top of the 3rd, Nolensville broke the trend, but still failed to score. Coffee followed with a similar outcome.
Starting in the top of the fourth, outs were collected for another 12 consecutive plays. Everything began to change in the top of the sixth.
Nolensville started the inning strong with a single. Then, another Nolensville player singled. Following a double, Nolensville was up 2-0.
Another single pushes the score to 3-0 before Coffee County is able to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the last inning, Coffee starts with Jalyn Moran reaching on error before Aleayia Barnes was put in to pinch run. Then, a Kaitlyn Davis single scored Barnes which was the only run for the Lady Raiders.
Davis threw 90 pitches, 63 of which were strikes.
The Lady Raiders ultimately fell 3-1. The girls moved to play in the alternate bracket.
Wednesday, May 24 – Farragut
Coffee County fought through the game, but it still resulted in a loss for the Lady Raiders when Farragut pulled away a late win.
Nothing was scored in this matchup until Channah Gannon managed a homerun in the bottom of the second inning. No one else manages to dent the score until the top of the 5th when Farragut bats started to warm up tying the game 1-1.
In the bottom of the 5th, Madison Pruitt reached base after being hit by pitch, eventually scoring on a passed ball. In the top half of the sixth inning, Farragut scored twice on two homeruns to take the lead 3-2.
Farragut added what would be the game winner to their lead when scoring again in the seventh. In the bottom of the last inning, Chesnie Cox reached first before advancing on an error. Willow Carden singled scoring Cox, but that wouldn’t be enough, as Coffee County’s season came to an end 4-3.
Carden went 2-4 with one RBI.
The Lady Raider’s loss ended their season on Wednesday afternoon.
Records
Coffee County has plenty to celebrate as this is their third consecutive state appearance, but they also set new program records. Willow Carden set the record for Season RBIs at 49 while Kaitlyn Davis set HRs at 33. Davis also took over the Career RBIs at 110.
The team as a whole set season records with home runs at 36 and season RBIs at 260.
Coffee County finishes their year with a district, regional, and sectional title to go along with a third straight appearance in the state tournament.
