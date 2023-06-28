Lady Raider Softball Youth Clinic Announced

The 2023 Softball Youth Clinic will be hosted by Coffee County softball on July 24 and 25. In session one on July 24, the camp will focus on defensive skills like infield/outfield work, fundamentals and pitching/catching. In session two on July 25, the group will focus on hitting.
Both days, the camp will run from 9 am to 12 pm. It will be located at Terry Floyd Field and cost $35 per day or $60 for both. The clinic is for 4-years-old to 8th graders. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/tbQGpvGRzVr1MtwN9.
Payment can be made via Paypal, check sent to CCCHS or made the morning of the clinic. All pre-registered participants will receive a shirt while supplies last. More information is available at Coffee County Lady Raider Softball’s Facebook page.
Kaitlyn Davis hosted a signing event for her closest family, friends and teammates to celebrate her signing to play softball for Vol State. This past season for Coffee County, Davis set program records for career HRs (33) and career RBIs (110).
Xavier Randolph is a new but wildly known name for Coffee County. Late in the basketball season, Coffee junior Randolph joined the CCCHS team. He followed a short Coffee basketball season with a track season to make it known: Randolph is a Red Raider.
After an 11 game win streak, Lady Raider Softball made it to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament. The girl’s first game was on Tuesday, May 23 against Nolensville. When Coffee fell, they entered the alternate bracket with a game the following day. The Lady Raiders came out on the wrong s…
