Lady Raider Softball Youth Clinic Announced

The 2023 Softball Youth Clinic will be hosted by Coffee County softball on July 24 and 25. In session one on July 24, the camp will focus on defensive skills like infield/outfield work, fundamentals and pitching/catching. In session two on July 25, the group will focus on hitting.

Both days, the camp will run from 9 am to 12 pm. It will be located at Terry Floyd Field and cost $35 per day or $60 for both. The clinic is for 4-years-old to 8th graders. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/tbQGpvGRzVr1MtwN9.

