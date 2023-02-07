Jalie Ruehling pictured on Senior Night while making her way down the court to be honored in between games. On Senior Night, seniors from basketball, cheer and dance are commemorated in front of the whole gymnasium.
Coffee County came together to celebrate its senior players on Tuesday, Jan. 31 following the girls game. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders won over Franklin County 72-30.
The Lady Raiders led by the end of the first quarter 14-7 thanks to 3 from Jalie Ruehling, 4 from Emaleigh Tarpley and seven from Chloe Gannon.
In the second, Ruehling hit another 3, Vinson added two, Natalie Barnes contributed a 3, Alivia Reel additionally scored two 3s but the team was anchored by Channah Gannon adding 12. At halftime, the Lady Raiders were up 40-14.
In the third quarter, Tarpley, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon added to the cause pushing Coffee’s lead 67-21. The Lady Raiders won the game 72-30 with a 3 from Addi Sartain and 2 from Chloe Gannon in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Gannon led the charge with 23 followed by Channah Gannon’s 13, Reels’ 11, and Tarpley’s 8.
On Friday, Feb. 3, Coffee traveled to Warren Co. and lost a back and forth contest 48-42. The first quarter of the game only saw 5 points from Coffee– a 3 from Barnes and 2 from Chloe Gannon.
At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders were down 8-5 in what looked early to be a defensive matchup. The Lady Raider offense woke up in the second quarter as they took a lead heading into halftime. Coffee led 23-20 thanks to points from Tarpley, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
Barnes stood as the sole Lady Raider to score in the third quarter with 8 points. The slowdown on the offensive end resulted in the Lady Raiders falling behind 34-31 at the beginning of the fourth.
Ruehling, Vinson, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each scored in the final quarter, but it was not enough to win the game. The Lady Raiders ultimately lost the game 48-42.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
