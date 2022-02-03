Lady Raider Alivia Reel draining a basket from behind the arc in game against Franklin County.
The Lady Raiders and Rebels faced off in a battle of north and south Feb. 1, resulting in a solid win for Coffee County 69-33.
In the first quarter the matchup was near even, however by the second quarter the Lady Raiders turned up the heat.
Coffee County kept the second quarter to themselves, scoring 20 points and preventing the Rebels for scoring for all eight minutes.
Franklin County really seemed to lose their drive towards the end of the third quarter, as the Lady Raiders continued to dominate.
Alivia Reel and Chloe Gannon were the sharpshooters of the night, as Reel put up 21 points and Gannon added 13.
The fourth quarter was a repeat of the second and third as Coffee County continued to add points to the scoreboard resulting in their victory.
Cope and Channah Gannon (center) are both confident that the team can take this all the way to the end.
After being asked about the successes of the team, Gannon said, “I think we are getting better and becoming a stronger team. We are running the floor and working together.”
Gannon mentioned that she is excited for the upcoming games and said, “I think we can win it all.”
During the halftime intermission Red Raider Phineas Rollman was awarded the First Vision Bank Outstanding Player Award.