The Coffee County Lady Raiders met with the Shelbyville Eaglettes on May 5 to kick off the first game of the District Tournament. The contest ended with a final score of 13-3, giving the Coffee County girls another notch on their belts as they secured their first win in the tournament.
The Lady Raiders started strong with Channah Gannon knocking a pitch out of the park, scoring in two other runners.
The girls ended just as strong as the contest saw 10 more runs in favor of the Lady Raiders.
Please look forward to the full story in the next edition of the Manchester Times.