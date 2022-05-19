On May 18, the Lady Raiders took to the Warren County field to face off against the Lady Pioneers. The Lady Pioneers had bested the Coffee County girls in their last two meetings previously, however, the streak was broken as the Lady Raiders defeated them 6-2.
Things got started for the Lady Raiders in the first inning as Olivia Evans singled on her first pitch at bat and scored in a run. Evans was then batted in by Haidyn Campbell who singled on a line drive.
The top of the fourth inning saw Channah Gannon hit a dinger, putting another run up on the board. Then Jada Bowen scored in Madison Pruitt on a grounder.
Two more runs were scored for the Coffee County girls in the sixth inning by Evans and Kiya Ferrell.
Kaitlyn Davis secured the win for the team, as she took to the mound for all seven innings. The cannon allowed two runs on six hits, and struck out four batters.
12 total hits were tallied by the Lady Raiders. Evans, Ferrell, and Campbell had multiple hits, however Evans went four for four at the dish.
The Lady Raiders will now host a Sectional game on Friday May 20 at 6:30.