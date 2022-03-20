The game was a tale of the fourth inning for the Lady Raiders as the heat was turned up, winning the game for the Coffee County girls 11-2.
The fourth inning saw seven runs for the girls as Olivia Evans and Emily Schuster were walked, two doubles were supplied by Haidyn Campbell and Kaitlyn Davis and Kiya Ferrell managed a single. The rest of the game was history as these base advancements secured the victory for the team.
The Lady Raiders scored a home run within the first inning, setting a strong precedent early for the team. This long ball was achieved by Cheyenne Vickers, sending the ball out of the park.
Davis was a machine on the mound allowing only two hits and one run over the span of five innings. Not only did Davis hold things down by preventing scoring for the Lady Cats, she also earned nine strikeouts and had zero walks in her time on the mound.
The Lady Raiders secured ten hits in the contest. Campbell, Vickers and Davis all supplied multiple hits in their respective at-bats.
No errors were committed in the field by the Lady Raiders, and the team proved a dominant force against the Tullahoma team.