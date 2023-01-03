Photos provided by Anita Gannon
On Dec. 26, the Lady Raiders began play in New Hampshire’s the Bash Tournament. Coffee County won over each team returning to Tennessee as Champions.
The first game took place on Monday, Dec. 26 against New Hampshire’s Farmington. Coffee won over Farmington 84-10 leading the entire game. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders were up 25-3 over Farmington thanks to points from Jalie Ruehling, Olivia Vinson, Alivia Reel, Natalie Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
The end of the half ended 47-3 as Lady Raider defense allowed no points to Farmington in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Bryleigh Gray, Ruehling, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each added points in the second corner.
The third quarter saw the most points from Farmington scoring 7 points making their total score 10 lasting through the rest of the game. However, the Lady Raiders managed to push their score 68-10 with contributions from Emaleigh Tarpley, Reel, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
The final quarter saw Audri Patton, Addi Sartain, Ella Arnold, Ruehling, Ava McIntosh and Barnes each scored to add to the final score of 84-10. The team was led by Chloe Gannon’s 20 total points followed by Channah Gannon’s 16. The Lady Raiders showed out in their first game of the tournament against host school Farmington, getting everyone involved.
The following game took place on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against Noble where Coffee County emerged the winner with a score 101-12.
The first quarter ended 28-4 with points from Lady Raiders Ruehling, Vinson, Reel, Barnes and 12 points from Chloe Gannon alone. By the end of the first half, Coffee pushed their led to 54-6 scoring 26 points in the second quarter thanks to Gray, Patton, Arnold, Vinson, Reel, Barnes and Channah Gannon.
After halftime, Coffee continued and scored an additional 32 points in the third quarter pushing their lead to 86-12. Lady Raiders that contributed to the score include Patton, Ruehling, Tarpley, Reel, McIntosh, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
In the fourth quarter, Patton, Sartain, Ruehling, Tarpley, Barnes and Channah Gannon each added points to the final score of 101-12. Channah Gannon led with 20 while Chloe Gannon added 14 and Audri Patton added 13.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Coffee took on Coe Brown and won 110-33. By the end of the first quarter, Coffee led 36-4 thanks to Coffee’s Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon. Afterwards, both teams managed to raise their score for a halftime total of 60-9.
Lady Raiders that scored in the second quarter include Arnold, Tarpley, Vinson, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
The third quarter followed where Coe Brown was allowed to score 16 points pushing their total to 25, but that didn’t faze the Lady Raiders as they continued to pile on with 29 points in the third quarter alone making the score 89-25 by the beginning of the fourth thanks to Arnold, Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Barnes and Channah Gannon.
The Lady Raiders won over Coe Brown 110-33 and added with fourth quarter contributions by Patton, Sartain, Ruehling, Tarpley, Barnes and Chloe Gannon. Chloe Gannon led with 18 followed by both Tarpley and Barnes scoring 16.
On Thursday, Dec. 29 the Lady Raiders played in the semi-finals against Belmont winning 97-26. The first quarter saw Ruehling, Tarpley, McIntosh, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each score for a first quarter total of 26-5.
As the Lady Raiders continued to a halftime total of 55-11, they had contributions by Patton, Arnold, Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon. The third quarter followed and saw Gray, Patton, Ruehling, Tarpley, McIntosh, Vinson and Channah Gannon each add to the third quarter score of 77-23.
In the final quarter, the Lady Raiders scored another 20 points thanks to Arnold, McIntosh, Vinson, Barnes and Chloe Gannon winning the semi-finals game 97-26. Coffee was led by Ruehling’s 14 followed by both Vinson and Barnes adding 13.
In the Championship game, the Lady Raiders faced Kennett for the toughest matchup of the week. In the first quarter, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each added points to the 12-3 lead over Kennett.
By halftime, Coffee pushed their lead to 31-19 thanks to Ruehling, Vinson, Reel, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon. As the game continued, the Lady Raiders maintained their lead thanks to Ruehling, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon. The third quarter finished out at 40-28.
In the final quarter of the game and the tournament Lady Raiders Ruehling, Tarpley and Channah Gannon each contributed to the final winning score of 54-33. Coffee County dominated the Bash Tournament with their closest outcome being the 21 point victory in the championship.
After the Championship game, Channah Gannon was named to the all-tournament team alongside Chloe Gannon. Chloe Gannon was additionally named MVP. Emaleigh Tarpley was honored with the Mike Bashom Sportsmanship award.
On Thursday, Jan 5 the Lady Raiders and Raiders will travel to Lincoln County for regular season play with a 6 p.m. tip off.