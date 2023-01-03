Photos provided by Anita Gannon

On Dec. 26, the Lady Raiders began play in New Hampshire’s the Bash Tournament. Coffee County won over each team returning to Tennessee as Champions.

Raiderette Dance to host Jr Clinic

The CCCHS Raiderette Dance Team is to host their annual Jr Dance Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to perform at the Lady Raiders Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

New Year pursuit ends in shots fired

A Tullahoma man rand in the new year by leading Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit and eventually drawing a firearm on law enforcement.   

Tornado watch issued for Jan. 3

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m.  for Coffee County by the National Weather Service. Other counties included are BEDFORD, CANNON ,COFFEECUMBERLAND, DE KALB, FRANKLIN, GILES,  GRUNDY,  LAWRENCE, LINCOLN,  MARSHALL, MAURY,MOORE, PUTNAM, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE and WILSON

Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Leading up to Christmas, the Coffee County Basketball teams played five games across only four days. All games played were won by Coffee County. The Lady Raiders won over Polk County 63-18, East Hickman 53-37, and Moore County 57-28. The Raiders traveled around to defeat Harriman 60-42 and L…

To the Victors

The Coffee County Raiders knocked out Cookeville 26-7 Friday night for the 3-6A region title.Next up, the Raiders head to TSSAA playoffs. Find complete coverage in your local Manchester Times.

