On April 26, the Lady Raiders faced off with the Warren County Lady Pioneers. The contest took place on Warren County turf, however home-field advantage meant nothing for the Lady Pioneers as the Coffee County girls downed their opponent 4-1.
The first inning was a slow start for both teams, but the Lady Raiders fired on all cylinders, soon after, putting up a run in the second inning. Chesnie Cox knocked in a run on a ground out, giving the Coffee County girls their first tally on the board.
Paisley Campbell, in the fourth inning, found herself in the belly of the beast with the Warren County pitcher, battling it out pitch for pitch. After seven foul balls, Campbell was eventually walked, and took first base.
The Lady Raiders then had an eventful fifth inning, scoring in two more runs. Kaitlyn Davis scored a run on a double, batting in Emily Schuster. Channah Gannon then scored in another run on a single, batting in Riley Phillips.
The sixth inning saw the last run for the Lady Raiders, when Cox reached home-plate on an error by the Warren County second baseman.
Davis was queen of the hill, pitching all seven innings. Three hits and one run were allowed by the fireballer. She sat four batters down on strikes and walked one.
The Lady Raiders collected 11 hits over the contest. Olivia Evans, Haidyn Campbell and Gannon each had multiple, successful at-bats. Evans led the team, however, impressively hitting .750 at the plate.