On May 11, the Coffee County Lady Raiders competed in a hard fought battle with the Warren County Lady Pioneers. The contest resulted in the Coffee County girls earning District Runner-Up after a close loss to Warren County, ending in a final score of 4-3.
The Lady Raiders still have their place secured in the upcoming Region Tournament starting Monday, May 16.
After the Contest, the All District Awards were announced, with multiple Lady Raiders receiving the awards.
