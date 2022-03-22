The Lady Raiders met with Columbia Academy's Bulldogs on March 21. The Bulldogs got the lead on the Coffee County team early, resulting in an overall loss for the Lady Raiders of 3-0.
The Lady Raiders were, unfortunately, out pitched in this contest. Columbia Academy as well secured more hits.
No doubt however, the Coffee County team can recover from the loss and pull through as the season continues.
