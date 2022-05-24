The Lady Raiders met with the Springfield Jackets on May 24 at McKnight Park in Murfreesboro, TN for the first game in the State Tournament. Despite being fueled with ambition and excitement, the Coffee County girls were outmatched by their Springfield opponents, falling to the adversary with a final score of 4-1.
Jada Bowen scored a run off of a double in the second inning, knotting the game at 1-1. This was the only run scored for the Lady Raiders, despite some strong at-bats during the contest.
Channah Gannon, Haidyn Campbell, and Bowen each managed one hit in the contest for the Lady Raiders, leading the team in hits.
Kaitlyn Davis took the loss on the mound surrendering four runs on five hits. Despite this, Davis managed three strikeouts and walked zero batters.
The Lady Raiders will receive a chance at redemption on May 25 when they play their next game at McKnight Park at 11:30am.