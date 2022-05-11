The Lady Raiders met with the Shelbyville Eaglettes on May 10, and shut the game out. The Coffee County girls wrapped the game up with a final score of 8-0.
In the first innings, Jalyn Moran scored in three runs with a dinger over the fence in center field. Olivia Evans and Haidyn Campbell furthered the success of the game when they contributed to the Lady Raiders' three run inning in the fourth.
Kaitlyn Davis secured the mound for six of seven innings, allowing zero runs on two hits with four strikeouts. This performance led the team to their impressive victory. Samantha Cothran then took over from the bullpen, getting the game winning strikeout in the seventh inning.
Moran had the one and only long ball during the contest, and the Lady Raiders tallied 12 hits total. Moran, Campbell, Paisley Campbell and Kiya Ferrell all colleveted multiple hits. Ferrell and Moran led the way with three hits each.
Coach Brandon McWhorter shared his thoughts on the the team's path to success and the stellar victory saying, "The ultimate goal is Monday. We had to get tonight's win to get us to Monday. We will go tomorrow and see what happens. We have to worry about Monday. No matter what happens tomorrow night, we will plan on Monday. We have to win Monday's game to get us to the game that we need to get to to be where we ant to be. We will head up to Warren County tomorrow. They're a good team, and we have had some good battles with them in every game we've played. We know it's going to be another battle, hopefully two battles. We will see how the game plays out and then go back to work on Thursday."