On Friday, Feb. 24, the Lady Raiders hosted the first round of the region tournament. The girls faced off against McMinn winning 67-30 moving forward in the tournament.

The first quarter ended with the Lady Raiders ahead 24-3 thanks to points from Emaleigh Tarpley and Channah Gannon. Natalie Barnes and Jalie Ruehling each contributed a 3 while Olivia Vinson landed three 3s.

Raiders season ends in Cleveland

The Raiders’ season officially came to a close Saturday night. On Feb. 25, the Raider basketball team traveled to Cleveland High School for their region tournament first round matchup.

Tarpley signs with Cumberland Univ.

Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.

Coffee falls to Warren 48-50

In the last minute of their Friday, Feb. 3 game, Coffee fell to Warren Co. 48-50. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.  

Lady Raiders fall at Warren County

On Friday, February 3rd, Coffee County traveled to Warren County. The Lady Raiders fell to Warren 42-48. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

