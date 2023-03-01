Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Lady Raiders hosted the first round of the region tournament. The girls faced off against McMinn winning 67-30 moving forward in the tournament.
The first quarter ended with the Lady Raiders ahead 24-3 thanks to points from Emaleigh Tarpley and Channah Gannon. Natalie Barnes and Jalie Ruehling each contributed a 3 while Olivia Vinson landed three 3s.
By halftime, the Lady Raiders were up 40-10. The second quarter saw points from Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Reel and Chloe Gannon.
Ella Arnold, Tarpley, Barnes and Chloe Gannon each added to the score in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders pushed their lead to 57-23 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Raiders never had a worry from McMinn, closing out the game 67-30. Fourth quarter points were scored by Arnold, Vinson, Ava McIntosh and Morgen Spears. The region quarterfinal win was led by Olivia Vinson with 14.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.