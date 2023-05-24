Coffee County Softball is officially on their way to the TSSAA Spring Fling. After a week of games, Lady Raiders faced off against Smyrna in a game that either sent them to State or ended their season.
Monday, May 15 – Walker Valley
Monday, May 15 – Walker Valley
The Monday night game failed to see any runs until the sixth inning. Here, the Lady Raiders claimed four while Walker Valley remained empty-handed. Coffee County defeated Walker Valley 4-0.
Kaitlyn Davis was the star for Coffee County. From the mound, Davis struck out 12 batters while giving up only three hits. Davis also made her presence felt at the plate in the low scoring affair. In the bottom of the sixth inning Davis got her only hit of the game. A 3-2 pitch was sent soaring over the fence as Davis put her team up 2-0.
Wednesday, May 17 – Warren Co.
Coffee County claimed the region championship on Wednesday, May 17 in convincing fashion, winning over Warren Co. 10-0.
The Lady Raiders scored in the first inning and never looked back. After scoring again in the second inning, the Lady Raiders pushed the score to 7-0 by the end of the third.
In the fifth and final inning, three more Lady Raiders scored, ending the game on a mercy rule.
Chesnie Cox finished the game 3-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Kaitlyn Davis starred on the mound, allowing only one hit over the five innings pitched. Davis struck out six Lady Pioneer hitters.
Friday, May 19 - Smyrna
The Lady Raiders came out on top 4-0. While the girls ultimately won, defense ruled the contest until the fourth inning when Kaitlyn Davis broke the stalemate with a crushing home run. Davis finished 3-3 at the plate finishing with two RBI adding another home run in the sixth.
Davis allowed only two hits as she pitched another postseason shutout.
TSSAA Spring Fling
Now, the Lady Raiders will play Nolensville on Tuesday at 4:40 in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament after press time. For coverage check out manchestertimes.com and the next edition of The Manchester Times.
