Monday, May 15 – Walker Valley

Maddie Sullivan signs to Freed-Hardeman

“It’s my dream school,” said Maddie Sullivan moments before she signed to Freed-Hardeman University. On Wednesday, May 17, Sullivan signed to her dream school for Track and Field.

Lady Raiders head to State

Coffee County Softball is officially on their way to the TSSAA Spring Fling. On Friday, the Lady Raiders faced off against Smyrna in a game that would either send them to State or end their season.

Coffee Middle Softball off to State

Coffee County Middle School Softball won over Warren County in a rescheduled Sectional Championship game Monday, May 15. In the matchup, Coffee defeated Warren County 2-1.

Coffee County Track sees qualifiers at sub-sectionals

Coffee County Track sees qualifiers at sub-sectionals

Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County.  To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.

