On May 25, the Lady Raiders' State Tournament run came to an end. Through the mist and rain, the Coffee County team fought hard against the Stewarts Creek Lady Red Hawks, however, had the win slip through their hands, falling to their opponent with a final score of 3-0.
Both teams held each other off well up until the sixth inning, when Stewarts Creek batted in two runs.
The Coffee County girls had trouble recovering from the lead after this turn of events.
Despite the journey ending shorter than they had hoped, the Coffee County team still put it all on the line. They left their hearts out on the field, and had a mighty impressive run. No one can take the achievements from them, and the massive amounts of support behind the team shows the pride of their accomplishments.
Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming edition of the Manchester Times.