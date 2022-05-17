On May 11, the Lady Raiders met with the Warren County Lady Pioneers needing to win two to be called district champions. It was not meant to be, as the Lady Raiders would fall in a heartbreaker in the first game giving up 4 runs in the sixth inning to fall to the Pioneers 4-3.
The Lady Raiders got things started in the first inning when the team scored two runs on a pair of errors, followed by a run scored on a single by Kaitlyn Davis. These first inning runs gave the Lady Raiders an advantage all the way to the bottom of the sixth inning when the opponent made an improbable comeback.
Davis took the loss on the mound. The pitcher was dominant until the sixth inning when Warren County scored four runs.
Olivia Evans went two for three at the plate to lead the Coffee County girls in hits.
No errors were committed by the Lady Raiders, and Jalyn Moran had seven chances in the field.
This is not the end of the road for the Lady Raiders, as they have secured their spot in the Region Tournament.
Along with their runner-up award, Davis, Evans, Chesnie Cox, Kiya Ferrell, Haidyn Campbell and Channah Gannon all received All District awards.
Campbell also received the District MVP award.