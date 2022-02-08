The Coffee County Lady Raiders met with the Shelbyville Golden Eagles Feb. 7 in a contest that the Golden Eagles came prepared for. The Lady Raiders, however, came in with a better game plan, securing a win 47-46.
In a game that started as what seemed to be an easy win for the Lady Raiders, the Golden Eagles really tested the merits of their skills giving them a run for their money after the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter the Shelbyville team attempted a comeback, yet Coffee County kept them at bay with a three-pointer from Jalie Ruehling and two baskets in the paint by Elli Chumley and Chloe Gannon.
The third quarter kept the Lady Raiders on their toes as the Golden Eagles kept within a five-point margin. The strategy of the Golden Eagles forced the Lady Raiders to hone in on their defensive skills.
Olivia Vinson scored two baskets from the charity line securing a three-point lead in the last quarter. The Golden Eagles returned the favor with a basket from the post in the last seconds of the game.
These efforts were to no avail as the Lady Raiders secured the win by one point over the Shelbyville team.
Gannon was the dominator in this contest scoring a total of 17 points. Vinson’s contribution of 11 combined with Gannon’s points accounted for well over half of the team’s final score.
Coach Joe Cope, after the game, said, “We had 18 turnovers. If we had faced a little bit higher quality team, we would've lost. We overcame 18 turnovers though and were able to finish. It wasn’t pretty.”
Cope went on to say that the district has already been clinched by the Lady Raiders and thusly they had nothing to play for but doesn’t see that as an excuse.
Cope was asked if he felt the game wasn’t taken seriously due to this, and he said he believes that was what contributed to the close game.
“Good teams don’t play like that, and we are a good team,” Cope said in response. “You have to take every game seriously.”
Gannon (center) was asked how she felt about making it this far and in response said, “I feel great, and I am excited. I most definitely feel like we can take this all the way.”
“These teams watch film over and over trying to figure out what our moves are,” Gannon added when asked about other teams figuring out their strategies.
Gannon stressed that she is confident in the teams’ defensiveness and that they always have plays up their sleeve to overcome adversity.
“We still have to work on a couple of things, but we are ready.”