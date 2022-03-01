The Lady Raiders met with the McMinn County Lady Cherokees Feb. 28 in the second game of the regional tournament. Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Raiders were bested by the Lady Cherokees. The game resulted in a 53-51 overtime loss for Coffee County to end their season.
The first quarter demonstrated some impressive rebounds and defense from the Lady Raiders. Although the Lady Cherokees posed a greater threat than they'd hoped for, Coffee County seemed to be in control early in the contest.
This control translated into the second quarter as well with the Lady Raiders picking it up on their performances. McMinn County kept the pressure on, yet it seemed as no issue to the Lady Raiders.
Things took a bit of a different turn in the third quarter as McMinn County scored 10 points versus the Lady Raider's six. Coffee County became highly defensive in this quarter and seemed to be cracking under the pressure of the Lady Cherokees. The Lady Cherokees started causing more turnovers and snagging more rebounds. This proved disadvantageous for the Coffee County team for the remainder of the game.
Regulation ended in a 41-41 deadlock. In the overtime period, the game was run for run. McMinn County had a few better runs than the Lady Raiders ultimately attributing to their unfortunate defeat.
Coach Joe Cope offered his sentiments on the contest saying, "We had a good year but, we wanted to take that next step for Elli (Chumley) and Kiya (Ferrell). Its just... at the end of the day we couldn't do it."
Cope continued to mention how wonderful it was that his senior players were a part of their district championship winning streak. "They got to be a part of that... that's good."
Cope wrapped things up with his reflections on the contest and the overall season performance. "We got a seven point lead at halftime, we just have to come out and finish and we didn't. Great year, but it's all gone in 32 minutes. That's how quick it can happen."
Cope continued to talk about the things that attributed to the team's loss. He acknowledged the successes of the team despite being upset, and is ultimately proud of the team.