All Coffee County Basketball came to a close Monday night. The Lady Raiders fell to Cleveland 50-37 in the Region Semifinals at Bradley Central on Feb. 27. 

The first quarter saw the only Coffee County lead of the game with the first points 2-0. Emaleigh Tarpley, Alivia Reel and Chloe Gannon each contributed points throughout, but ultimately fell behind 12-7. 

