All Coffee County Basketball came to a close Monday night. The Lady Raiders fell to Cleveland 50-37 in the Region Semifinals at Bradley Central on Feb. 27.
The first quarter saw the only Coffee County lead of the game with the first points 2-0. Emaleigh Tarpley, Alivia Reel and Chloe Gannon each contributed points throughout, but ultimately fell behind 12-7.
The Lady Raiders fought on, but Cleveland held a halftime lead of 21-13. Only Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon scored in the second quarter.
During the third, things looked hopeful for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders outscored Cleveland 9-5 thanks to points from Tarpley, Olivia Vinson, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
The Lady Raiders cut the score 22-20 during the third, but couldn’t seem to quite catch up. By the end of the third quarter, Cleveland pushed their lead out 26-22.
In the final quarter of the game, Tarpley, Reel and Gannon scored a total of 15 points. But that was no match for 24 points from Cleveland. The Lady Raiders lost 50-37. Chloe Gannon led the team with 15 points.
Coffee County Lady Raiders Basketball’s season comes to a close with 30-3 overall.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.