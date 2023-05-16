Coffee County High School Softball won over Walker Valley in the region tournament Monday, May 15. This win means Coffee County will host the region championship Wednesday, May 17.
The Monday night game failed to see any runs until the sixth inning. Here, the Lady Raiders claimed 4 runs while Walker Valley remained empty-handed. Coffee County defeated Walker Valley 4-0.
Kaitlyn Davis was the star for Coffee County. From the mound, Davis struck out 12 batters while giving up only three hits. Davis also made her presence felt at the plate in the low scoring affair. In the bottom of the sixth inning Davis got her only hit of the game. A 3-2 pitch was sent soaring over the fence as Davis put her team up 2-0.
Coffee County will host Warren County in the region title game Wednesday.
Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County. To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.
The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.
Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.