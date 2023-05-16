CCHS LOGO.jpg

Coffee County High School Softball won over Walker Valley in the region tournament Monday, May 15. This win means Coffee County will host the region championship Wednesday, May 17.

The Monday night game failed to see any runs until the sixth inning. Here, the Lady Raiders claimed 4 runs while Walker Valley remained empty-handed. Coffee County defeated Walker Valley 4-0.

Coffee Middle Softball off to State

Coffee County Middle School Softball won over Warren County in a rescheduled Sectional Championship game Monday, May 15. In the matchup, Coffee defeated Warren County 2-1.

Coffee County Track sees qualifiers at sub-sectionals

Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County.  To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.

Lady Raiders to play for championship

The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.

Red Raiders win district title

Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.

