On Feb. 14 the Lady Raiders went head to head with the Franklin County Rebelletes in Shelbyville to kick off the start of the District Tournament. The Lady Raiders made a huge statement in this opening game winning the contest 78-45.
The engines started off slow for both teams in the first quarter, but during the last two minutes the gears shifted. The game picked up with both teams making buckets, but with the Lady Raiders still maintaining the lead.
During the second quarter, Coffee County stopped playing with their food and went in for the kill. Alivia Reel mastered the charity line with four free throws, only second to Elli Chumley putting up the same coupled with a layup from the post. Channah Gannon drained a three-pointer followed by a basket from the paint.
Chloe Gannon and Olivia Vinson owned the third quarter with (Chloe) Gannon contributing nine points and Vinson with eight.
It was clear that the Rebelettes had met their match going into the fourth quarter as the Lady Raiders, at this point, had a 30 point lead.
Coffee County added 11 more points to the board in the fourth quarter, at which time Coach Joe Cope pulled the starting line up from the court and gave way for the supporting reserves to shine.
This unit played with vigor and supplied the team with eight more points in the closing minutes of the game. This further added to the security of the win for the team, and made their presence known to open the tournament play. Chloe Gannon led the way this contest with a total of 22 points. Vinson contributed a formidable 13.
Chumley and Reel were asked about their overall feelings of success and making it this far into the season. “This is something that we have worked for every year. I’m not sure we look at this so much as an accomplishment, it’s more like something we are supposed to do,” Chumley said. Reel further backed the statement by saying, “This is somewhere that, not just me, but all the teammates want to reach.”
When asked about their confidence in the team to take the season the distance, Chumley replied, “You never really know. You just have to take it one game at a time. I think if we continue to play the game that we know how, we should have a pretty bright future for ourselves.” Reel contributed to the notion by saying, “It really helps when our teammates are there for us. When one of us gets too tough on ourselves mentally, then another will pick us up. That’s what a good team does.”
“Either opponent we face, we will look at as a game that we just do what we have to,” Chumley responded when talking about the potential opponent for the Championship game. “We always try to jump on them early, so I think any team we go against, we have to keep our heads up. Especially in the first half, because a lot of us can get down on not finishing, or making our shots,” Reel contributed.
“I think we have to step it up on our defense. It’s easy to slack off when we are up by 30 points, but when we get to regionals, we will be facing more serious teams.” These were Chumley’s thoughts on any weaknesses that needed to be ironed out before moving forward in the season. The same question was posed to Reel, who said, “I think we really need to look for our shots in offense. There were a lot of times tonight we had opportunities to take shots and we just didn’t finish. I think with both of these things, we will be in a good spot.”
Coach Cope kept his thoughts light this meeting as Reel and Chumley provided a lot of thought. “We just need to stay focused and grounded moving forward. The season started over tonight and we are 1-0. As long as we continue to take care of what we need to take care of we are golden moving on.”