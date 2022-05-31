On May 25, the Lady Raiders met with the Stewarts Creek Lady Red Hawk at McKnight Park in Murfreesboro. The Coffee County girls’ season came to a crushing end, as the win slipped through their hands late in the game, resulting in a loss for the Lady Raiders in a final score of 3-0.
Pitching was strong for both teams during the contest, but Stewarts Creek’s bats came alive in the final innings to take a hotly contested game. Unfortunately Kaitlyn Davis took the loss for the team, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. The ace sat down two batters on strikes.
Kiya Ferrell led the team in hits going two for four at the plate and had the only real threat to score for the home team when she reached third on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. The wind blowing in from left field on the dreary day didn’t help the already cold bats. The Lady Raiders had multiple opportunities in the late innings to put runs on the board, threatening with runners in scoring position but couldn’t string together enough hits to rally the team back. Coffee County rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the bases loaded with two outs, but it wasn’t meant to be.
The Lady Raiders loss will be the last for 5 seniors as Emily Schuster, Haidyn Campbell, Jada Bowen, Kiya Ferrell, and Olivia Evans are 2022 graduates