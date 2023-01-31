1 SPORTS g ball h.JPG

Tuesday, Jan. 24, the CCCHS Lady Raiders took on visiting Warren County winning 32-29. Friday, Jan. 27, Coffee then traveled to Shelbyville winning 61-28.

At home against the visiting Lady Pioneers, the Lady Raiders faced some adversity they haven’t seen much this season. In the first, Olivia VInson and Natalie Barnes each contributed 3s and Chloe Gannon added 2, but the girls fell 11-8 at the end of the quarter. 

On Tuesday,  Jan. 24, the Coffee County Raider Wrestling team held their Senior Night while hosting Rockvale and Warren Co.. The ceremony was held before matches began  to honor CCCHS Senior Wrestlers.

It looked like a Red Raider win near the end of the game on Tuesday night (Jan. 24).  A hard fought, back and forth contest went down to the wire.  Near the end of the fourth, Warren Co. took a 52-50 lead, but Cooper Reed scored a 3 putting the Raiders up by one with 40 seconds on the clock. 

At Shelbyville Central, the Coffee County Lady Raiders won 61-28. Check out the full story availible in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, participants in the Raiderette Junior Dance Clinic performed the routine they learned at the Sunday clinic during halftime of the Lady Raider basketball game. 

