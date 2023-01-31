Tuesday, Jan. 24, the CCCHS Lady Raiders took on visiting Warren County winning 32-29. Friday, Jan. 27, Coffee then traveled to Shelbyville winning 61-28.
At home against the visiting Lady Pioneers, the Lady Raiders faced some adversity they haven’t seen much this season. In the first, Olivia VInson and Natalie Barnes each contributed 3s and Chloe Gannon added 2, but the girls fell 11-8 at the end of the quarter.
In the second, the Lady Raiders only added 5 to their score thanks to a 3 from Barnes and points from Channah Gannon. Meanwhile, Warren scored 8 points pushing their lead over Coffee 19-13.
Coming out of a halftime being down to the visiting Lady Pioneers, the Lady Raiders took whatever halftime advice Joe Pat Cope gave them and turned things around. Vinson contributed another 3 while Barnes added 2 and Chloe Gannon added 6. The Lady Raiders took the lead 24-21 entering the final quarter.
In the fourth, each team managed another 8 points, but Coffee came out on top. Emaleigh Tarpley, Chloe Gannon and Vinson each added points in the final quarter. Chloe Gannon and Vinson each left the court with 10 points and Barnes followed with 8.
A few days later on Friday Jan. 27, the Lady Raiders traveled to Shelbyville Central. In the first quarter, Jalie Ruehling, Tarpley, Barnes and Channah Gannon each added some points while Vinson led the way with 8 points of her own– two 3s and two foul shots. The first quarter ended with the Lady Raiders leading 18-7.
In the second, Ruehling and Vinson each contributed a 3 while Alivia Reel and Chloe Gannon added more points. Coffee County entered halftime with a lead of 31-14. After halftime, Ruehling scored another 3 while Tarpley, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon also added points. Additionally, Barnes managed three 3s.
Entering the final quarter with a 50-21, the Lady Raiders never looked back. Bryleigh Gray, Tarpley, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each added to the final score. Barnes led with 12 while Vinson and Chloe Gannon followed each with 11.
The Lady Raiders improve to 26-1 on the season and 4-0 in the district.
It looked like a Red Raider win near the end of the game on Tuesday night (Jan. 24). A hard fought, back and forth contest went down to the wire. Near the end of the fourth, Warren Co. took a 52-50 lead, but Cooper Reed scored a 3 putting the Raiders up by one with 40 seconds on the clock.