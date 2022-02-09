The Lady Raiders met with Franklin County’s Rebelettes Feb.8 and reminded them who number one is. The contest was close for merely the first quarter when Coffee County bared their savage side in the remaining quarters, crushing the Franklin County team in a 68-44 bout.
The first quarter ended in a 13-13 deadlock leaving Coffee County fans puzzled. Curiosity was curbed immediately at the start of the second quarter as the Lady Raiders began controlling the floor.
Chloe Gannon had the game to herself putting up 14 points in the first two quarters, and totaled 29 for the entire meeting. Gannon proved, yet again, that she is a force to be reckoned with in the post.
During the third quarter, Franklin County was offered two baskets from the charity line after Coach Joe Cope was issued a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct for a back and forth with a referee. This was a futile advantage for the Rebelettes, however, as both baskets were missed.
The Lady Raiders continued to obliterate their opponents through the third quarter. With an enormous 20 point lead, Cope was able to pull the entire starting line-up halfway through the fourth quarter. This gave way to work on the supporting cast, as a deep bench is paramount to success in tournament play.
Kiya Ferrell was another big contributor to the scoreboard landing a total of 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
Cope was asked after the game about the tightness of the first quarter versus the domination of the last three and said, “We just had to get in the flow, and get the right combination.”
He continued to sing the praises of Gannon’s monstrous display of athleticism during the contest.
“It felt like our old selves tonight. Getting the ball where we needed to get it and getting some easy baskets.”
Cope was asked if the victory was sweeter knowing it was a rescheduled game. “Oh, yeah. This is the fourth year in a row we have gone undefeated in the district and we take a lot of pride in that.”
He continued to brag on his team mentioning that despite some close games, they have won every game on the road and at home.
Cope was then asked about the unsportsmanlike conduct call in the third quarter. He stated that it was a miscommunication between himself and the referee. The referee warned Cope about a player’s conduct and upon failure to supply Cope with a name or number, Cope stated there was nothing he could do. This resulted in the call from the official.
“This was my second one in 17 years, I normally just shut up and let the girls play,” Cope said, wrapping up his thoughts on the situation.
After being asked about the reserves getting to play Cope said, “Yes, everyone got to play tonight. We saw some good and bad things out of them, but it’s good for them to get better.”
The reserve players will continue working through Coach Cope as they progress through their high school years, and he is confident that they will be dominating forces when they join the starting line-up.