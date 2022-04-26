It was a tale of the seventh inning for the Lady Raiders on April 19. The Coffee County girls took to the fields on the Franklin County High School campus, to face off against the Rebellettes. After a dinger from slugger Jalyn Moran in the top of the seventh, the Lady Raiders escaped the 4-4 deadlock, ending the game with a final score of 6-4.
Things moved early for the Coffee County girls as Emily Schuster singled in the first inning scoring in a run. Another single from Chesnie Cox in the sixth, tied the contest up, as she batted in two runners.
Kaitlyn Davis was the ace on the hill for the duration of the matchup. The flame thrower allowed four runs on three hits, and sat down seven on strikes.
Moran’s four-bagger in the seventh contributed to the ten total hits during the contest. Haidyn Campbell, Paisley Campbell and Moran each collected multiple hits during the contest. (Haidyn) Campbell led the team in hits, however, going an impressive 3-for-3 at the plate.