2 SPORTS Lady Raider SR NIGHT.JPG

Lady Raiders Cheyenne Vickers (15), Kaitlyn Davis (19), Alivia Reel (21), Aleayia Barnes (10) and Kara Beth Patton (23) were honored during Senior Night May 2.

 Staff photo by Jaxen Waggoner

The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.

Coffee continued to open the District Tournament on Thursday, May 4.

Lady Raiders to play for championship

Red Raiders win district title

Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.

Coffee County Dance Team presents Raiderettes & Co. Showcase

The Raiderette Dance Team Coach Ashlyn Lee has had a dream for well over a year- a showcase for her team and other community performers. Now, Lee has planned her event for March 11 in conjunction with Duck River Dance, Hickerson Elementary Cheerleading, Nikolas Dunavant & Sarah Turner, N…

CCCHS Wrestlers place at State

The TSSAA Wrestling Championship was held over the past weekend. Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow each placed at the State Tournament.

