Lady Raiders to play for championship

The Lady Raiders finished their regular season on Tuesday, May 2. The day prior, Coffee County celebrated their seniors at their last regular season home game. Senior Night held laughs, tears and a win of 15-4 over Franklin County.
Coffee continued to open the District Tournament on Thursday, May 4.
District Tournament- Thursday, May 4 - Franklin County
In the first round of the District Tournament, Coffee won easily over Franklin County 17-2. Willow Carden and Kaitlyn Davis each contributed a grand slam, more impressively though, those grand slams came in the same inning. Carden went on to finish 2-3 with an impressive six RBI. Davis went 1-3 with four RBI via her grand slam.
Davis struck out four batters as pitcher while Lily Norman struck out one in relief.
District Tournament- Friday, May 5 - Warren Co.
The Lady Raiders won over the Lady Pioneers in a shutout of 12-0 on Friday.
Jalyn Moran smashed a homerun with two RBI. Chesnie Cox went 2-2 with a double and four RBI.
Davis, back on the mound, struck out five batters in this game.
The Lady Raiders will continue to play in the District Championship on Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30. The game will take place at Terry Floyd Field. Coffee, win or lose, will continue to play in the Region 3-4A Tournament.
Red Raider baseball began their exciting week with their closing game of the regular season against Lincoln County. Senior Night was hosted prior to their final game to celebrate soon-to-be Raider graduates. The Raiders ultimately fell to Lincoln Co. 12-2.
