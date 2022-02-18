The Lady Raiders defeat Warren County in district tournament contest held at Shelbyville on Feb. 18.
In a matchup that took the first quarter to ramp up, both teams gave formidable performances, yet the Lady Raiders started number one and finished number one, winning the game 56-45.
Olivia Vinson stole the show as the team's top contributor during the contest.
After the game, the District Championship award was given to the Coffee County lady raiders, along with individual awards for Vinson, Elli Chumley, Channah Gannon, Jalie Ruehling, and Chloe Gannon.
Look forward to the full story in the upcoming edition of the Manchester Times.