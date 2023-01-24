1a SPORTS girls - home.JPG

Last week, the Coffee County Lady Raiders hosted Shelbyville before traveling to Franklin County days later. The Lady Raiders won over both teams in their district games. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Shelbyville traveled to Coffee County to open district play this season. Shelbyville left Coffee County with a loss of 68-36 on their hands. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, participants in the Raiderette Junior Dance Clinic performed the routine they learned at the Sunday clinic during halftime of the Lady Raider basketball game. 

Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29. 

From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.

