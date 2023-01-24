Last week, the Coffee County Lady Raiders hosted Shelbyville before traveling to Franklin County days later. The Lady Raiders won over both teams in their district games.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Shelbyville traveled to Coffee County to open district play this season. Shelbyville left Coffee County with a loss of 68-36 on their hands.
In the first quarter, the Lady Raiders led 20-10 thanks to a 3 from Olivia Vinson, 8 points from Emaleigh Tarpley and other contributions from Jalie Ruehling, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
By halftime, Coffee County pushed their lead 43-21. The second quarter saw a plethora of 3s from Vinson, Alivia Reel, and 3 from Natalie Barnes alone for a total of five 3-pointers. Tarpley and Channah Gannon additionally scored.
Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Barnes and Chloe Gannon each scored in the 3rd quarter pushing their lead 62-34 before winning over Shelbyville 68-36. The fourth quarter saw points from Barnes, Ava McIntosh and Chloe Gannon.
Barnes led the team with 22 points while Tarpley added 16.
Friday, Jan. 20 the Lady Raiders traveled to Franklin County and won their second district match-up 62-23 in a lopsided affair.
In the first quarter, Chloe Gannon scored 10 points, Ruehling added two 3s and Vinson also scored. The first quarter ended 17-5.
Ruehling, Tarpley, Vinson, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon each added points in the second quarter pushing Coffee’s lead 32-10 entering halftime.
In the third, the Lady Raiders upped the score to 53-21 thanks to points from Vinson, Barnes, Chloe Gannon and Channah Gannon.
The game ended 62-23 resulting in another district win for the Lady Raiders. Chloe Gannon, outscoring the opposition by herself, scored 29 points to lead the team followed by Vinson’s 9 and Ruehling’s 8.
With these games, Lady Raiders improve on their season 24-1 and 2-0 in district play.
Coffee County basketball will travel to Shelbyville on Friday Jan. 27 with a 6 p.m. tip off.
Westwood Middle School spent the week of Jan. 9-14 competing in the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament against Forrest, Cascade. Thurman Francis, Eagleville, Community and Liberty. All games were held at Community Middle School.
From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.