Hendon Hooker is starting quarterback for University of Tennessee. Last season Hooker managed 31 scoring tosses and only three interceptions– but what is truly incredible is his story.
Hooker spoke to around 200 middle and high school football players and other guests on July 15 in First Baptist Church at “Night of Champions.” Westwood Middle School, Coffee County Middle School, Coffee County Central High School, and Warren County High School football teams were in attendance. Hooker motivated and inspired the audience by telling them about his football experience from Virginia Tech to Tennessee and his faith in Jesus Christ.
Before the night began, the football teams were invited to a meal with dessert in the gymnasium all together before Hooker’s arrival.
The night started with Chad Dyer, member of First Baptist Church and former Westwood Middle School football coach of 18 seasons, speaking. After rallying and inspiring the room, Dyer called a defensive player from each team to the front of the room.
Dyer called defensive players to the front of the room to give them the credit and respect they do not always receive. Dyer quizzed those select players on referee signals, and they all had some fun.
Dyer gave the audience some advice, “Don’t wait for the future to happen– it’s right now. Make the most of it, okay? You never know how many games you have left anyway. Give it all you got. Listen to your coaches. Respect your coaches.”
Dyer left the stage with a brief introduction to Alontae Taylor. Taylor played football at Coffee County Central High School and signed with the University of Tennessee. Taylor was most recently drafted into the National Football League (NFL) to play for the New Orleans Saints.
Taylor introduced himself to the crowd once again. Taylor encouraged good behavior in school, family, and football. After sharing about being drafted into the NFL Taylor said, “All the glory goes to God. I wouldn’t be here if not for him.” Taylor continued to speak about his faith saying all he could do is pray.
Taylor prays on the football field and in the locker room with his team before every game. He shared his prayers aren’t asking for victory or glory, but Taylor’s biggest prayer is that the team will be safe, God’s will be done, and that it may all glorify God.
The audience then had the opportunity to ask Taylor questions in a short Q&A. One player asked Taylor, “Were there any times that you wanted to give up or got really hard?” Taylor responded by telling about his experience at football camp each year.
After early mornings and late nights with exhausting training all day, Taylor would sit on his bed and question, “Is football really for me?” He was tired and hungry, but persevered. “In those moments it was really just more so like, ‘My body’s killing me. I’m getting up at 6 a.m. I just went to bed,’” said Taylor.
“There have been many times I wanted to quit, man. But this is what I feel like I’ve been born to do. I feel like if you push through those moments though you’ll find out how good you really are,” continued Taylor, “I feel like I figured out who I was…”
After Taylor exited the stage, First Baptist Church’s Head Pastor Dr. Brenton Cox distributed footballs signed by Hendon Hooker to each head coach, a randomized player from each team, and a randomized audience member. At the end of the program, more memorabilia and books by Hooker and his brother were given out.
Dr. Cox then invited Hooker onto the stage, “It is our great honor tonight to have starting quarterback for the University of Tennessee Volunteers with us tonight. Would you please welcome Hendon Hooker.” The audience replied with a roaring standing ovation.
Hooker then had a short interview with First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Jake Dorak and Youth Pastor Tim Hensiek. At the beginning of the interview Hooker introduced some of his guests including defensive linemen Tyler Baron.
One of many subjects brought up was Hooker’s playing time last season. Dorak said, “So you come in last year with a new coaching staff coming in, and then they bring in another quarterback. Then you enter in this four quarterback competition. And then you finally get your shot to led the offense, and you didn’t get one. What was it like staying positive through all of that adversity and that whole thing going on— how did you stay positive through that?”
Hooker responded that he used his experience from Virginia Tech saying there will always be someone there to compete with no matter where you go. Hooker said, “That should bring the best out of you. Just give them a positive mindset and be a great teammate.” Hooker continued speaking about his own experience encouraging his teammate.
Dorak followed up by asking for more specific, “Is there anything you would tell these young players competing for playing time? You kind of did a little bit. Anything you would say directly to them?” Hooker answered advising the players to be confident, trust God, and continue to work hard.
After plenty more questions about football, family, and faith, Hooker gave one final piece of advice, “Any trial or tribulation you go through, you can always lean on Christ. He’s always got your back. You know, I talk to him daily– throughout the day. It’s a wonderful thing when you accept the Lord in your heart. You can have eternal life and share in his glory.”
The night ended with an open invitation for anyone to come to Christ. More memorabilia was then handed out followed by an available meet-and-greet and his scripture memorization book for athletes for sale there.