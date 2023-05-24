Maddie Sullivan signs to Freed-Hardeman

“It’s my dream school,” said Maddie Sullivan moments before she signed to Freed-Hardeman University. On Wednesday, May 17, Sullivan signed to her dream school for Track and Field.
Sullivan currently runs for Coffee County Central High School. After a long sports history, track is where Sullivan settled. She shares, “I participate in the 100-meter, 400-meter, 200, 300-meter hurdles and the occasional 4x1.”
While at Coffee County, Sullivan has made her impact on the track program. She tells her personal records, “For the 400-meter, it’s 13.13 which is the school record. The 200-meter is a 28.25 and that is tied for the school record. I have a 52.07 in the 300-meter hurdles.”
Now Sullivan will move on to Freed-Hardeman University to run track, but to also develop as a young adult. When asked why Freed-Hardeman, Sullivan said, “I have a lot of friends that go there. They embody everything I want in a college. I think I’m going to grow mentally, spiritually and physically there. I had family there, and they’re a Christian university.”
Although Sullivan is leaving CCCHS, she will always hold Coffee County track close to heart. She shares some favorite memories, “I talked about this at the track banquet last night, but hanging out with Madison Rooker, doing silly stuff like playing ‘Uno’ with Garrett on the bus, doing summersaults in the end field when we’re supposed to be sitting still and telling a group of boys we’re D1 in Lacrosse.”
Coffee County Softball is officially on their way to the TSSAA Spring Fling. After a week of games, Lady Raiders faced off against Smyrna in a game that either sent them to State or ended their season.
Coffee County Track and Cross Country had several Sectional qualifiers at the Sub-Sectional meet in Franklin County. To qualify, these athletes must have placed in the top four in their competition. Any Sectional winners will qualify for the state meet.