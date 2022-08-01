The Yankees from the Manchester Youth Baseball League have won the TN Baseball Association Championship consistently since 2020– three years in a row.
At the 2020 state tournament, the team went 4-1 winning them the tournament. The two following years, 2021 and 2022, the team has gone 5-0. Since Dustyn Kilgore has coached the team starting in 2017, the Yankees have attended the state tournament.
As of July 30, their 2022 season so far is 12-4. The 2020 season was left 19-2, and the 2021 season had 17-2. The past three years record combined is 48-8.
This season the team is coached by Dustyn Kilgore alongside coaches Brody Cooper and Wyatt Nugent. Additionally, Greg Kilpatrick in the past few years has helped coach the team, but during this season Kilpatrick has been absent because of his training with the Marines.
Although this team has won the championship several times dating back to 2015, what’s truly special about this team is the bond they have with one another.
As the loving mom for the team, Michelle Steward wrote, “At the end of the day, they are state champions, but first and always, they are Yankees.” The bond these players have is truly incredible. Time after time again, they care for their own and continue to play baseball.
Time after time again these boys shine out. These boys care for one another when injured during a game, but they extend their love to those in the community. They’ve become family for little kids asking for autographs at games, a young cancer patient and a girl player that faces trouble in a sport dominated by boys.
The coaches of the team are past players. Former Yankee Dustyn Kilgore took over the team in 2017.
Kilgore played baseball for Transylvania University, and then received a coaching position there. Kilgore is a Yankee at heart and continues to coach the Yankees year after year.
The other coaches Brody Cooper, Wyatt Nugent, and Greg Kilpatrick were all also part of the team. Whenever the boys aged out, they returned as coaches because of their bond to the team.
The Yankee players range from Manchester residents to neighbors close-by like Murfreesboro. Some of the players drive from further just to join the Yankees. As Coach Kilgore said, “They leave elite travel teams, so they can have a team that cares and supports each other,” Kilgore continued, “They just need to know someone has got their back. They just need someone to believe in them.”
Kilgore later said, “This team helps people fall back in love with baseball.” Whether they’re the star of their travel team or a school team’s benchwarmer, everyone has a playing spot with the Yankees– everyone is vital to the team.
It doesn’t matter that the team is a “three-peat” state champion team or that they are invited to exclusive tournaments states away, these kids are Yankees, a family that wants to play baseball. Steward said, “These kids that play in jeans and a tee shirt, they just want to play ball.”
But once again, the season will inevitably come to a close. Steward wrote, “After the presentation of trophies, and medals, handshakes, and good game, Gatorade baths, hugs, photos and celebrations, how do you say, “See you next season?” How do you say good-bye to such an important part of your youth, how do you wrap up an era in a tidy ending?”
“You don’t,” Steward answered. These players will keep in their heart the saying, “Once a Yankee, always a Yankee,” for the years to come. They can always come home– as Steward wrote, “They may not get to play together on the field again, but the field will always be their home base.”
As the players aging out keep close with the team, they can witness something that continues on: their family continuing to grow as the Yankees welcome new players to their team once again next year.
Steward continued, “We must now welcome a new dynasty inside the diamond. These players will continue the Yankee’s traditions and stand in a field that will show you the way if you listen to the messages.”