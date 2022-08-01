The Yankees from the Manchester Youth Baseball League have won the TN Baseball Association Championship consistently since 2020– three years in a row. 

At the 2020 state tournament, the team went 4-1 winning them the tournament. The two following years, 2021 and 2022, the team has gone 5-0. Since Dustyn Kilgore has coached the team starting in 2017, the Yankees have attended the state tournament. 