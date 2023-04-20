Coffee County Junior Blayne Myers has been named to the 2022-2023 TSWA Wrestling All State Team at 285 lbs.
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced boys and girls wrestling all-state teams in classes on Thursday.
Myers recently medaled at the TSSAA Championship, setting a record for Coffee County Wrestling with teammates Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow.
