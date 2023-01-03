New Year pursuit ends in shots fired

A Tullahoma man rand in the new year by leading Coffee County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit and eventually drawing a firearm on law enforcement.
On Jan. 1, 2023, Coffee County Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mile marker when a vehicle came close to hitting the deputy.
Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the driver attempted to elude the officer. The subject, later identified as Joseph McCullough, 37 from Tullahoma fled from deputies continuing into Rutherford County on Highway 41.
Sheriff Chad Partin was made aware of the pursuit and advised officers to terminate the pursuit.
Investigator Cody Koon was involved in the pursuit in his unmarked vehicle and had passed into Rutherford County when Partin terminated the pursuit.
The suspect came upon Rutherford County units set up for the vehicle and turned around heading back into Coffee County. The suspect, seeing that he was blocked in began slowing down eventually coming to a halt in the middle of Highway 41.
At this time subject exited the vehicle with a weapon. Investigator Koon ordered the subject to drop the weapon to which the subject did not comply. Investigator Koon fired and the subject dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.
Joseph McCullough was found to have warrants out of Bedford County and Coffee County and was taken to Rutherford County for charges stemming from the pursuit. Coffee County has a hold on the subject for charges involving the pursuit.
No individuals were injured, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for Coffee County by the National Weather Service. Other counties included are BEDFORD, CANNON ,COFFEECUMBERLAND, DE KALB, FRANKLIN, GILES, GRUNDY, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, MAURY,MOORE, PUTNAM, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE and WILSON
