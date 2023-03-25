The Nashville Predators unveiled an 11-foot statute outside Bridgestone Arena March 25 to honor legendary player Pekka Rinne.
The bronze statute comes in officially at 11 foot, 11 inches and weighs 900 lbs.
Rinne is a Finnish former professional hockey goaltender. Drafted by the Nashville Predators in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Rinne became their starting goaltender during the 2008–09 season. He is considered one of the NHL's best goaltenders, winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender in the 2017–18 season, and was a finalist for the award four times. Rinne led the Predators to their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance in franchise history in 2017, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.
The Raiderette Dance Team Coach Ashlyn Lee has had a dream for well over a year- a showcase for her team and other community performers. Now, Lee has planned her event for March 11 in conjunction with Duck River Dance, Hickerson Elementary Cheerleading, Nikolas Dunavant & Sarah Turner, N…
The TSSAA Wrestling Championship was held over the past weekend. Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow each placed at the State Tournament.
On Friday, Feb. 24, the Lady Raiders hosted the first round of the region tournament. The girls faced off against McMinn winning 67-30 moving forward in the tournament.
The Raiders’ season officially came to a close Saturday night. On Feb. 25, the Raider basketball team traveled to Cleveland High School for their region tournament first round matchup.
All Coffee County Basketball came to a close Monday night. The Lady Raiders fell to Cleveland 50-37 in the Region Semifinals at Bradley Central on Feb. 27.
Westwood Middle School Cheerleading has set their tryouts for the 2023-24 year for March 13-17.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Raiders fell to Franklin County 51-45 on Senior Night.
Coffee County came together to celebrate its senior players on Tuesday, Jan. 31 following the girls game. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders won over Franklin County 72-30.
